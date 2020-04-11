Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chaparral Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Chaparral Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Chaparral Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chaparral Energy.

Get Chaparral Energy alerts:

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. Chaparral Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 198.42%. The firm had revenue of $65.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.69 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Chaparral Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHAP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 32,446 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Chaparral Energy by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Chaparral Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,251,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 260,938 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Chaparral Energy by 64,973.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 55,877 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Chaparral Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHAP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,267,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Chaparral Energy has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 3.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chaparral Energy (CHAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chaparral Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaparral Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.