Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CERS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cerus in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.88.

CERS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Cerus has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 112.64% and a negative net margin of 95.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 26,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $95,260.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $26,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 108,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $387,759.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,855 shares of company stock worth $674,399 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cerus by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 245,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 47,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerus by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 892,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 231,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at $5,248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerus by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 57,697 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

