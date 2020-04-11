Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.60

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and traded as low as $3.49. Ceres Global shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.52. The firm has a market cap of $109.12 million and a PE ratio of 120.69.

In other Ceres Global news, Senior Officer Robert William Day bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.79 per share, with a total value of C$26,518.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 104,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$396,925.82.

Ceres Global Ag Corp. procures and provides agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics services. It operates through two segments, Grain Trading, Handling and Storage; and Logistics and Supply Chain Solutions. The company engages in the grain storage, procurement, and merchandising of specialty grains and oilseeds, such as oats, barley, rye, hard red spring wheat, durum wheat, canola, and pulses through six grain storage and handling facilities in Minnesota, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

