Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 20,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19. The firm has a market cap of $180.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

