CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives $24.12 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.12.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $141,646,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $61,517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,558,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,282,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,211,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,025,000 after acquiring an additional 991,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP opened at $17.81 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.