Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $16.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $13.00 to $2.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.16.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.76. 20,376,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,175,591. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $4,110,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

