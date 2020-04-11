Cedar Woods Properties (ASX:CWP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.59

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and traded as low as $4.54. Cedar Woods Properties shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 128,946 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $373.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.58.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Cedar Woods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.50%.

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. The company is involved in the urban land subdivision and development of residential, commercial, and retail projects in Western Australia, Victoria, Queensland, and South Australia. It offers small affordable housing lots at its residential estates and luxury apartments at boutique waterfront developments.

