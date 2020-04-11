Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for treatment of inflammatory, immunological and metabolic diseases. Its product development pipeline includes CAT-1004, CAT-2000 series including CAT-2054 and CAT-2003, CAT-4001 as well as various programs which are in different clinical-stage. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

CATB has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATB traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $4.56. 108,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,063. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $81.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 55,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

