Cashaa Market Capitalization Achieves $5.11 Million (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, TOPBTC, HitBTC and IDEX. Cashaa has a market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $6,751.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cashaa has traded 63.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 354.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.53 or 0.02683444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00202268 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047603 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa launched on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX, TOPBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

