Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CWST has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.40.

NASDAQ CWST traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.67. 383,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,994. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $56.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $193.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David L. Schmitt sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $139,256.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $104,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,122 shares of company stock worth $12,800,572. Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 407.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

