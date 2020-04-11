Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Earns Buy Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Carriage Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Carriage Services stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 164,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,954. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $269.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 25,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $383,711.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,231,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,430,569.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Loeffel purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $53,595.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at $244,710.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,202 shares of company stock valued at $296,894 and sold 28,274 shares valued at $447,336. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Carriage Services by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 2.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 29,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

