Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CATM. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of Cardtronics stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.12. 716,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.87. Cardtronics has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The company has a market cap of $873.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.80.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $338.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,302,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cardtronics by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,733,000 after buying an additional 233,820 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardtronics by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 600,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,156,000 after buying an additional 270,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,489,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cardtronics by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 429,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,182,000 after buying an additional 130,366 shares during the period.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

