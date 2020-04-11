Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CDLX. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cardlytics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardlytics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.50.

CDLX traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.68. 1,680,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,123. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $979.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 2.53.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $35,166.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,730.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,395 shares in the company, valued at $34,016,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 787,626 shares of company stock worth $28,636,797 and sold 270,638 shares worth $21,698,030. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Cardlytics by 1,350.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cardlytics by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

