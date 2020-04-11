Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. Capstone MicroTurbines provide power at the site of consumption and to hybrid electric vehicles that combine a primary source battery with an auxiliary power source, such as a microturbine, to enhance performance. The Capstone MicroTurbine combines sophisticated design, engineering and technology to produce a reliable and flexible generator of electricity and heat for commercial and industrial applications. “

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Capstone Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

CPST stock remained flat at $$1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.18. Capstone Turbine has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $17.38 million during the quarter. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 96.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capstone Turbine will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Capstone Turbine as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Turbine (CPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.