Capitol Health (ASX:CAJ) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Capitol Health Ltd (ASX:CAJ) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and traded as low as $0.17. Capitol Health shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 2,570,789 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $151.18 million and a PE ratio of 8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.24.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Capitol Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In related news, insider Andrew Harrison sold 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.21), for a total value of A$464,000.00 ($329,078.01).

About Capitol Health (ASX:CAJ)

Capitol Health Limited provides diagnostic imaging and related services to the healthcare market in Australia. The company owns and operates clinics in Victoria, New South Wales, and Tasmania. It offers a range of diagnostic imaging services, including general x-ray, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, mammography, Doppler, orthopantomogram, echocardiography, computed tomography, CT angiography, cone beam CT, nuclear medicine, bone densitometry, and fluoroscopy.

