Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

CSWC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. National Securities raised shares of Capital Southwest from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.30.

Capital Southwest stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.09. The company had a trading volume of 242,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,168. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $215.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $22.90.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 21.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.56%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner purchased 21,500 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $200,165.00. Also, CEO Bowen S. Diehl purchased 20,000 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,151.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 48,137 shares of company stock valued at $505,217. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at $7,804,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 41.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

