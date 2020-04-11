Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the largest providers of senior living services in the United States. The Company currently owns interests in and/or operates 33 communities in 17 states with a capacity of approximately 5,000 residents, including 17 communities in which it owns interests, 15 communities that it manages for third parties. The Company also operates one home health care agency. “

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.55.

Shares of Capital Senior Living stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,825. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06. Capital Senior Living has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.19, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 240.37% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $108.69 million during the quarter.

In related news, COO Brandon Ribar acquired 82,355 shares of Capital Senior Living stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $45,295.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,795.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Capital Senior Living by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Capital Senior Living by 295.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Capital Senior Living by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,211 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

