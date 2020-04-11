Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.25.

CPLP stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.73. 108,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,087. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $26.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 22,403 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

