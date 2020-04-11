Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to $260.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $272.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $397.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.90.
Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $225.41. The company had a trading volume of 608,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,684. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.31. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $275.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
