Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to $260.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $272.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $397.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.90.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $225.41. The company had a trading volume of 608,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,684. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.31. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $275.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.42%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

