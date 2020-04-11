Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to $79.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $89.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNI. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $98.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.23.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.34. The company has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.4% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $4,424,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 875,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,225,000 after buying an additional 65,296 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

