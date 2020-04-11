Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Teranga Gold (OTCMKTS:TGCDF)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Teranga Gold (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Teranga Gold stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74. Teranga Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83.

Get Teranga Gold alerts:

About Teranga Gold

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Teranga Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teranga Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.