Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) PT Raised to $13.00 at B. Riley

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CAMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Camtek stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,931. The firm has a market cap of $355.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. Camtek has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $14.24.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. Camtek had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Camtek will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Camtek by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Camtek by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

