Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden National Corporation is a multi-bank, financial institution holding company. Products services are available directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, Camden National Bank, UnitedKingfield Bank, Acadia Trust, N.A, and Trust Company of Maine, Inc. “

Get Camden National alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Camden National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden National from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Camden National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of CAC traded up $2.52 on Tuesday, hitting $32.78. 82,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.73. Camden National has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $48.48.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. Camden National had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Research analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

In other news, EVP Joanne T. Campbell sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $202,571.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Camden National by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 507,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Camden National by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Camden National by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Camden National by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 182,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Camden National by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 182,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.