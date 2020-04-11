Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 20th

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th.

NASDAQ CGO opened at $9.55 on Friday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.