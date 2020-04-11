Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on April 20th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th.
Shares of CCD opened at $17.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $22.75.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd
