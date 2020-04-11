CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (CHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 20th

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (NASDAQ:CHI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th.

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:CHI opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42. CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82.

In related news, Director Lloyd Wennlund acquired 4,500 shares of CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00.

About CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

