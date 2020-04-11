Cactus (NYSE:WHD) PT Raised to $22.00

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cactus from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Cactus stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.73. 1,059,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Cactus has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $40.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $140.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.63 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 1,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 465.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

