BWP Trust (ASX:BWP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.94

BWP Trust (ASX:BWP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.94 and traded as low as $3.28. BWP Trust shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 1,903,140 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$3.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04.

BWP Trust Company Profile (ASX:BWP)

Established and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in 1998, BWP Trust (BWP or the Trust) is a real estate investment trust investing in and managing commercial properties throughout Australia. The majority of the Trust's properties are large format retailing properties, in particular, Bunnings Warehouses, leased to Bunnings Group Limited (Bunnings).

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for BWP Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWP Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.