Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.60

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.60 and traded as low as $12.15. Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 10,157,232 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $153.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.55.

Bushveld Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa. It operates through three segments: Vanadium and Iron Ore, Coal Exploration, and Vanadium Mining and Production. It explores for vanadium, titanium, iron ore, phosphate, tin, and thermal coal deposits.

