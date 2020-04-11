Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.60

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.60 and traded as low as $12.15. Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 10,157,232 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $153.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.55.

Bushveld Minerals Company Profile (LON:BMN)

Bushveld Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa. It operates through three segments: Vanadium and Iron Ore, Coal Exploration, and Vanadium Mining and Production. It explores for vanadium, titanium, iron ore, phosphate, tin, and thermal coal deposits.

