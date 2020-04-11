Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.47

Burnham Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:BURCA) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.47 and traded as low as $10.15. Burnham shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 8,148 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Burnham from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Burnham had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $72.78 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%.

About Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

