Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $676.44

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $676.44 and traded as low as $415.00. Burford Capital shares last traded at $453.50, with a volume of 1,251,573 shares changing hands.

BUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Burford Capital from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Burford Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,173 ($15.43).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 428.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 674.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of $991.58 million and a P/E ratio of 2.60.

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

