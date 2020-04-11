Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Buckle from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Buckle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

NYSE:BKE traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,271. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $728.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Buckle has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $28.52.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Buckle had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Buckle will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Buckle by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,116,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,201,000 after acquiring an additional 88,775 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Buckle by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 936,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,322,000 after acquiring an additional 158,600 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Buckle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 694,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth about $12,787,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Buckle by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

