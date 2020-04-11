Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

BRKS has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Brooks Automation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded Brooks Automation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Brooks Automation from $54.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.50. 1,119,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,398. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.42. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $50.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,410,071.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,592.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,032,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,588 shares of company stock worth $3,463,821. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $39,389,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 901,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,816,000 after purchasing an additional 453,480 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 354.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 487,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,445,000 after purchasing an additional 380,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,277,000 after purchasing an additional 200,716 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.