Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

BAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.50 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, April 3rd. CIBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.33 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.40.

BAM stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $35.07. 2,853,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,074,064. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.76.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

