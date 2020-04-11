Brokers Set Expectations for MicroStrategy Incorporated’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of MicroStrategy in a research note issued on Monday, April 6th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the software maker will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. BWS Financial also issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.96 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MSTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

MSTR opened at $125.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.99 and its 200 day moving average is $141.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth $22,116,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 335,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,850,000 after buying an additional 35,553 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 111,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,864,000 after buying an additional 24,192 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,515,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,786,000 after buying an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

