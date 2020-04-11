Brokers Issue Forecasts for Heartland Financial USA Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heartland Financial USA in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HTLF. Piper Sandler upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $32.67 on Thursday. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $51.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average is $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $140.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at $124,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,481,000 after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 7.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 81.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 67,612 shares during the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 227,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,397,857.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.