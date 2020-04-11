Brokerages Set Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) PT at $17.75

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 143.6% in the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 263,746 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 778,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 279,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,023,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3,780.3% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,908,000 after purchasing an additional 124,787 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.38. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.26). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

