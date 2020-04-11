Brokerages Set TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Price Target at $9.00

Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXMD shares. ValuEngine lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Sunday, March 29th. BidaskClub lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXMD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,259,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,871. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.94.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.82 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 1,170.63% and a negative net margin of 354.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

