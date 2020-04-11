Brokerages Set Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Target Price at CHF 341.17

Shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 341.17.

ROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays set a CHF 385 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.