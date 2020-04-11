Brokerages Set Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Target Price at $27.96

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.95.

A number of analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

PINS opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.17. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 100.37% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $125,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $1,561,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 554,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,546.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 27,505 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 97,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 47,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,245.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,657,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

