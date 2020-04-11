Brokerages Set PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) PT at $39.33

Shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on PETQ. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get PetIQ alerts:

In other news, EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $535,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 55,934 shares of company stock worth $1,770,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PetIQ stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 274,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,359. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.02 million, a P/E ratio of -52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.67.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.80 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. On average, analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.