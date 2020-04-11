Brokerages Set PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) PT at $39.33

Shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.
Several research firms have weighed in on PETQ. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.
In other news, EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $535,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 55,934 shares of company stock worth $1,770,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PetIQ stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 274,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,359. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.02 million, a P/E ratio of -52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.67.
PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.80 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. On average, analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PetIQ Company Profile
PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.
