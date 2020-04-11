Brokerages Set Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Target Price at $33.06

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.06.

Several brokerages have commented on NKTR. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 37,500 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $854,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,054 shares of company stock worth $1,635,952. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 370.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 354,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 279,291 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 124,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 83,334 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,146,000 after buying an additional 276,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.78. 1,709,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,946. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 383.36%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

