Brokerages Set Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Target Price at $34.62

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.62.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $31.88. 1,884,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,935. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

