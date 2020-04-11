Brokerages Set Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) Target Price at €29.23

Shares of Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €29.23 ($33.99).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duerr in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of ETR DUE traded up €0.54 ($0.63) on Monday, reaching €21.08 ($24.51). 185,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 11.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of €21.65 and a 200 day moving average of €26.29. Duerr has a fifty-two week low of €15.72 ($18.28) and a fifty-two week high of €42.26 ($49.14).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

