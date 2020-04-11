Brokerages Set DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) PT at $9.43

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth $440,000. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $7.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.50. DouYu International has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $11.88.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DouYu International will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

