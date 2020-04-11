Brokerages Set Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Price Target at $21.38

Shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CONN. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 256.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 619,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 445,812 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Conn’s by 449.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 370,813 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Conn’s by 768.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 164,137 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conn’s by 3,274.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 151,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Conn’s by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 771,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 128,294 shares in the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONN stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

