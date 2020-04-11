Brokerages Set Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) PT at $17.00

Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms have commented on CSTR. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.02. 47,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $183.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.19. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 109,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 209,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 129,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 51,555 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

