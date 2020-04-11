Brokerages Set Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Price Target at $4.50

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BRF from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BRF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BRF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 141,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BRF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BRF by 361.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BRF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

BRFS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,583,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,215,671. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38. BRF has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.40.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

