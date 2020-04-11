Brokerages Set ArcelorMittal SA (AMS:MT) Price Target at €18.99

ArcelorMittal SA (AMS:MT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €17.59 ($20.45).

MT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.50 ($23.84) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

