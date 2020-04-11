Brokerages Set $26.00 Target Price for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $26.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.33 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Old Republic International an industry rank of 50 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ORI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Peter Mcnitt purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $149,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Glenn W. Reed purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $255,108. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 541.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORI traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,144,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.54. Old Republic International has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

